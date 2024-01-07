Ascension Parish Schools announce modified schedule for Monday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Because of the potential for rough weather on Monday, January 8, public school officials in Ascension Parish have announced a modified schedule.

The below changes were announced for Monday, January 8:

Middle schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.

Primary schools (grades pre-k - 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.

School officials said high school students were already not scheduled to report to class. They will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 9.

All offices: Closing at 1 p.m.

In addition to the school schedule modifications, all after-school activities have been canceled.

The below information was also released by Ascension Parish school officials:

We understand the importance of maintaining a safe environment for our students, and this decision has been made with their safety as our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely, and any further updates will be communicated promptly through our official channels and posted on our website, AscensionSchools.org. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.