Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish Schools announce modified schedule for Monday

CCSD empty classroom
CCSD empty classroom(FOX5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Because of the potential for rough weather on Monday, January 8, public school officials in Ascension Parish have announced a modified schedule.

The below changes were announced for Monday, January 8:

  • Middle schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
  • Primary schools (grades pre-k - 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
  • School officials said high school students were already not scheduled to report to class. They will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 9.
  • All offices: Closing at 1 p.m.

In addition to the school schedule modifications, all after-school activities have been canceled.

The below information was also released by Ascension Parish school officials:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs
Gonzales PD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kelly Webb.
WANTED: Man accused of stealing Entergy truck, propane tanks and other items
Crash scene
Police identify victim killed in overnight crash in Central
Jaylan Johnson Winfrey
BRPD: Man behind bars after punching elderly neighbor, terrorizing community for years
According to Monroe City Schools Co-Superintended Sam Moore, one of the students injured is...
6 Neville students involved in deer camp accident, one student killed

Latest News

Woman killed after being hit by car in Denham Springs
Crash scene
Police identify victim killed in overnight crash in Central
The LSU Textile and Costume Museum has many collections, including inauguration ballgowns worn...
A Hidden Gem: The LSU Textile and Costume Museum and its First Lady collection
Road Construction Ahead
Lane closures expected during road construction in Ascension Parish