Ascension Parish Schools announce modified schedule for Monday
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Because of the potential for rough weather on Monday, January 8, public school officials in Ascension Parish have announced a modified schedule.
The below changes were announced for Monday, January 8:
- Middle schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
- Primary schools (grades pre-k - 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
- School officials said high school students were already not scheduled to report to class. They will resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, January 9.
- All offices: Closing at 1 p.m.
In addition to the school schedule modifications, all after-school activities have been canceled.
The below information was also released by Ascension Parish school officials:
