WANTED: Man accused of stealing Entergy truck, propane tanks and other items

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police are searching for a man they say broke into an Entergy lot and drove off in one of their trucks along with several spools of wire and equipment.

The Entergy lot is located at 1619 S. Burnside Avenue. Police believe the same man drove the Entergy truck to Cabela’s Marathon the next day where he stole 14 propane tanks.

The suspect has been identified as Kelly Philander Webb, 57, of Baton Rouge. Gonzales Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information about Webb’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous.

