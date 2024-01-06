Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WANTED: Man accused of stealing Entergy truck, propane tanks and other items

Gonzales PD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kelly Webb.
Gonzales PD has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kelly Webb.(Gonzales Police Dept.)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police are searching for a man they say broke into an Entergy lot and drove off in one of their trucks along with several spools of wire and equipment.

The Entergy lot is located at 1619 S. Burnside Avenue. Police believe the same man drove the Entergy truck to Cabela’s Marathon the next day where he stole 14 propane tanks.

The suspect has been identified as Kelly Philander Webb, 57, of Baton Rouge. Gonzales Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information about Webb’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Baton Rouge Police Department
Double shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify several...
Deputies attempt to ID multiple people accused of theft at two Dollar General stores in WBR
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Dry this Weekend, but Rain Returns Monday
WAFB is excited to announce the launch of a brand new weekend newscast.
WATCH REPLAY: 9News Saturday Morning premiere
Governor-elect appoints new head of DOTD
Governor-elect appoints new head of DOTD
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say