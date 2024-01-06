Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

U.S. Marshal Service to offer 25k reward for EBR most wanted fugitive

The US marshal service is asking for your help locating Leethel White.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help locating Leethel White.

White is also known as “Lee Lee” and was recently added to the top 15 most wanted fugitive list for a shooting that happened back in 2016.

RELATED: CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in 2016 murder wanted by deputies

According to investigators, the shooting left 28-year-old Kourtney Thomas dead and another woman injured. Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service are offering a $25,000 award for anyone who can give them information regarding his whereabouts.

“It takes a community or tribe to make things safe so if anyone has heard or seen anything. Please come forward,” Joshua Reich said, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Investigators say this man is known to be armed and dangerous.

White is described as 5 feet, 10 -inches tall with black hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-wanted2 or Crimestoppers at 344-stop.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Latest News

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry’s inauguration moved to Sunday due to inclement weather
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
Jaylan Johnson Winfrey
BRPD: Man behind bars after punching elderly neighbor, terrorizing community for years
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 5
Umbrella weather: Rain likely today, again on Monday