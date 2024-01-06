U.S. Marshal Service to offer 25k reward for EBR most wanted fugitive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help locating Leethel White.

White is also known as “Lee Lee” and was recently added to the top 15 most wanted fugitive list for a shooting that happened back in 2016.

According to investigators, the shooting left 28-year-old Kourtney Thomas dead and another woman injured. Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service are offering a $25,000 award for anyone who can give them information regarding his whereabouts.

“It takes a community or tribe to make things safe so if anyone has heard or seen anything. Please come forward,” Joshua Reich said, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Investigators say this man is known to be armed and dangerous.

White is described as 5 feet, 10 -inches tall with black hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-wanted2 or Crimestoppers at 344-stop.

