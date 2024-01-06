Dry this Weekend, but Rain Returns Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today with highs only in the upper 50s, but it will stay dry through the weekend.

Rain quickly returns Monday, as an area of low-pressure and cold front moves in.

This will yield a chance for storms, heavy rain, and even the possibility of flooding. We are in a level two slight risk category for excessive rainfall.

(WAFB)

We should see one to three inches of rain per the WPC the next week or so.

There will also be the threat of severe storms Monday afternoon into the night with winds, tornadoes, and flooding all possible. In the extended forecast expect a break Wednesday, with rain returning Thursday into Friday.

