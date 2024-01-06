Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dry this Weekend, but Rain Returns Monday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today with highs only in the upper 50s, but it will stay dry through the weekend.

Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.

Rain quickly returns Monday, as an area of low-pressure and cold front moves in.

Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.

This will yield a chance for storms, heavy rain, and even the possibility of flooding. We are in a level two slight risk category for excessive rainfall.

Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.(WAFB)

We should see one to three inches of rain per the WPC the next week or so.

Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.

There will also be the threat of severe storms Monday afternoon into the night with winds, tornadoes, and flooding all possible. In the extended forecast expect a break Wednesday, with rain returning Thursday into Friday.

Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.
Jared Silverman gives your Saturday First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Baton Rouge Police Department
Double shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify several...
Deputies attempt to ID multiple people accused of theft at two Dollar General stores in WBR
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Friday, Jan. 5.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 5
Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Friday, January 5.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, January 5
Jeff Morrow gives the 4 p.m. forecast on Friday, Jan. 5.
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 5
Jeff Morrow gives the 3 p.m. weather forecast on Friday, Jan. 5.
FIRST ALERT 3 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 5