Multiple groups spread Christmas joy to BR area children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple groups made sure every child in the Baton Rouge area had a smile on their face this past Christmas.

A grant was given to 29:11 Mentorship to bring Christmas gifts to the kids. The presents went to Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Developmental Center.

The effort was a collaboration between the Joe Burrow Foundation, the Wallace Foundation, and the Wheel Queenz Foundation.

“We know that Joe is all about giving back to kids and remembering people that really don’t have a special time in life or have challenges or setbacks,” said Tremaine Sterling, president of 29:11 Mentorship. “We wanted as an organization, wanted to make sure we lived out that mission of doing good. And I’m proud today to say we’re doing good.

Because of the grant, 29 children were able to open Christmas gifts.

