Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jeff Landry’s inauguration moved to Sunday due to inclement weather

The 57th Governor’s inauguration has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. due to inclement weather.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 57th Governor’s inauguration has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. due to inclement weather. The inauguration was originally scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. on the Capitol’s front steps.

Access to public seating for the ceremony will open up at 9:30 a.m.

According to Landry’s team, 4,200 parking spaces near the Capitol will be available for those on a first-come first-served basis for the public.

The House ceremony will still take place on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

We will be airing the ceremony on WBXH and streaming live on the 9News App starting at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Latest News

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
Jaylan Johnson Winfrey
BRPD: Man behind bars after punching elderly neighbor, terrorizing community for years
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 5
Umbrella weather: Rain likely today, again on Monday
Leethel White
U.S. Marshal Service to offer 25k reward for EBR most wanted fugitive