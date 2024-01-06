Jeff Landry’s inauguration moved to Sunday due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 57th Governor’s inauguration has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. due to inclement weather. The inauguration was originally scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. on the Capitol’s front steps.

Access to public seating for the ceremony will open up at 9:30 a.m.

According to Landry’s team, 4,200 parking spaces near the Capitol will be available for those on a first-come first-served basis for the public.

The House ceremony will still take place on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

We will be airing the ceremony on WBXH and streaming live on the 9News App starting at 4:30 p.m.

