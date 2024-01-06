Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications after minor procedure
Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry’s inauguration moved to Sunday due to inclement weather
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
FILE - In this courtroom artist's sketch, Jeffrey Epstein listens during a bail hearing in...
New round of Epstein documents offers another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse