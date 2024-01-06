Governor-elect appoints new head of DOTD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next head of the Department of Transportation, Joe Donahue, spent the last few years serving as Jeff Landry’s Assistant Attorney General where he led the Occupational Licensing Review Program. Prior to that, the Baton Rouge native also spent nearly a decade serving in DOTD’s offices of general counsel and secretary.

In a statement, Donahue said, “I am deeply honored by the trust Governor-elect Landry has placed in me as the incoming Secretary of DOTD. As Secretary, I will do my utmost to confront Louisiana’s transportation and infrastructure challenges head-on and I am excited and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead”.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Friday, “DOTD is a very important department at the state level with whom city-parish has a strong working relationship. We look forward to accomplishing more work for our community.”

Founder of the group called the Baton Rouge Infrastructure Solutions, Pennie May Landry, says she was thrilled when she heard Donahue would be the new secretary. Her organization provides input on a number of different local infrastructure projects.

“Very confident, he loves engineering, even though he doesn’t have a background in it he understands it believe me. Having had many years’ experiences at DOTD he will overhaul it for the good of all of us,” said Pennie.

But the new job will be nothing short of a challenge. Donahue will be inheriting $19 billion dollars’ worth of backlogs in infrastructure projects. Speaking with drivers, they tell us all they want to see is traffic under control.

“Because the traffic is too congested, it takes a 15-minute trip 45 minutes to an hour just to get from point A to point B,” said one driver.

Charles Vick tells said he’s been driving limousines around the city for the last 10 years. And all he hopes to see are promises actually being kept.

“And you’re hoping that it manifests itself, you know? One day, that we get somebody in that administration that will stand up... And man up to what they say there gonna do and do it,” said Vick.

Donahue will begin his new job as early as next week.

