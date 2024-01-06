BRPD: Man behind bars after punching elderly neighbor, terrorizing community for years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Jaylan Johnson Winfrey on second degree battery chargers.

Winfrey is accused of beating his elderly neighbor on Saturday, December 23, on Tennessee Street.

**WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT MAY BE OFFENSIVE TO SOME**

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Jaylan Johnson Winfrey on second degree battery chargers.

According to police, the victim stated he was talking to Winfrey on his front porch when Winfrey punched him in the face. The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

“It’s too much for me. I’m 63 years old. I’m not going to be bullied where I pay my bills,” said neighbor Permella Williams.

He told police he did not remember anything after the punch and only remembers getting up off the ground.

“From what we learned, he’s a trained boxer. He was using that skill to terrorize members of that street and community,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.