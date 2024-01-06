Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for clues. (WXYZ, FAMILY HANDOUT PICS, POLICE HANDOUT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A car stolen on Christmas Eve in southeastern Michigan was recovered — with gifts for a 4-year-old boy still inside.

“Best Christmas ever,” Henry Richards told WXYZ-TV as he ripped through dinosaur-themed wrapping paper Thursday, 10 days after the holiday.

Zac Richards had traveled from the western side of Michigan to see his son when someone stole his Kia Sportage outside a home in Pontiac on Dec. 24, police said.

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for fingerprints and other clues.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office discovered Henry’s presents still inside and delivered them this week.

“We’ll take the little wins like this every day,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

He said Kia vehicles are a “super hot target” for thieves.

Henry said he knows who stole his dad’s car: “The Grinch.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Latest News

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
'Best Christmas ever': Presents in stolen car found
Warnings and watches were in effect through much of the Northeast. (CNN, KPRC, WFSB, BRIAN...
Winter storm brings threat of snow, ice to millions
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Alaska Airlines plane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing
The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a large section blew out in mid-air.
Mid-flight video: Plane window blows out