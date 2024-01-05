Umbrella weather: Rain likely today, again on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Grab an umbrella on your way out this morning with widespread rains expected today. We should make it through the morning commute mainly dry, but scattered showers are possible by lunchtime, with rain and storms likely by the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 5 (WAFB)

Flooding is not a major concern, but the Weather Prediction Center does have all of our viewing area under a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding. Rain totals will likely range from 1.0″-1.5″ for many of us, but locally higher amounts are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center also continues to post a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather south of I-10. Isolated strong storms are possible here, with damaging winds being the main concern. Even outside of storms, it will be windy at times today, with gusts into the 30s common and gusts into the 40s possible.

Drier Weekend

Rains should exit for the majority of us by or before midnight tonight. However, a good deal of cloud cover is expected to linger into the weekend. The good news is we’ll keep it dry, with morning starts in the upper 30s to low 40s, and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More Storms on Monday

Our next widespread round of rain and storms arrives on Monday in association with a potent storm system. The Storm Prediction Center continues to post a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather area-wide.

Additionally, the Weather Prediction Center now has just about all of our viewing area under a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

Rain Totals

The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center hasn’t shown any significant changes over the last couple of days. Rain totals of 2″-4″ are still expected to be common through next week, with locally higher amounts possible.

Extended Outlook

Once the rains exit early Tuesday, we’ll see a couple of days of drier and cooler weather during the middle part of the week. Milder temperatures and a chance of rain look to return by late in the week.

