Sign up for this free job readiness training program

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Are you hoping to get a new job? Or maybe, you hope to become a more appealing candidate to employers.

The Livingston Parish Library and Goodwill Industries of SELA want to help.

The organizations are partnering to offer a free intensive job readiness training program, known as the Goodwill Education Advancement Readiness (GEAR) Program.

The three-part program is designed to prepare individuals for the workforce and to enhance their employability skills.

It’s happening January 8-10, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library inside of the East Meeting Room.

The program is for ages 18 and up and you must register to participate.

Organizers say full attendance on all three days is required for certification.

