School community mourns loss of 15-year-old killed on New Year’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A kind smile, a leader on the field and in the classroom.

That’s how those who knew Ramide Cosey well describe the young student.

“It’s just heartbreaking. It knocks the air out of you,” said Yolanda Burnette-Lankford, Istrouma High principal.

The 15-year-old Istrouma High freshman was shot and killed New Year’s Day.

Ramide Cosey (WAFB)

His principal for nearly three years, Lankford says the hallways and classrooms just won’t be the same without him. “He was a leader on our campus. He was loved by his peers and adults. Overall, a great kid with a big personality,” continued Lankford.

According to police, Cosey and four other teenagers were walking down West Brookstown Drive when a car pulled up and someone began shooting at them. Cosey died at the scene.

“It’s painful and lets me know we have to do more,” Dadrius Lanus, East Baton Rouge Parish school board president, explained.

He says although this is not the lesson, they wanted to teach students, it’s the lesson that needs to be taught.

“The longer we wait, these things continue to happen, and our students suffer. We can’t continue to do that,” added Lanus.

Lanus says the goal for 20-24 is to come up with a plan surrounding student safety off campus.

“We can’t just talk about inside these four walls because they have to go home, and they have to come back the next day,” Lanus continued.

According to school leaders, Cosey didn’t just excel in the classrooms but also in extracurricular activities. He leaves behind 47 brothers on the Indian football team.

“My mind goes to Ramide, his family, then to the 47 on the team,” said head football coach Sid Edwards.

Edwards messaged his team offering them a chance to meet up and talk Tuesday. He says he grew up near Istrouma, in the 70805-zip code, which is not the same today as it was when he was young.

“No lie. We get out for break and my concern immediately became worry. We can’t be everywhere. It’s counseling, its mentoring, its talking,” Edwards explained.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.