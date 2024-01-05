Port Allen man arrested for solicitation of a minor

The following press release is from the Louisiana State Police.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In September of 2022, the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to initiate a child sexual exploitation investigation. Investigators learned that a 15-year-old female was being sexually exploited via social media applications, which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Shane Cooper of Port Allen.

As the investigation progressed and with the information obtained, LSP SVU secured an arrest warrant through the 23rd Judicial District Court of Ascension Parish for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles, and attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles.

On December 30, 2023, Cooper was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish, where he was temporarily held. On January 4, 2024, Cooper was transported to and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

