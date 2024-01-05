Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

PMAC ‘bedazzled’ for LSU women’s basketball opener

LSU Women's Basketball will open its SEC schedule Thursday night with a "Dress like Mulkey" night.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball opened its SEC schedule Thursday night with a “Dress like Mulkey” night.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s brightly colored and sequined outfits are hard to miss and now fans are trying to show their love for the legendary coach in their own style.

“I do go to the games. It’s an exciting part of the game to see what Kim is wearing,” JoAnn Reynolds said, a fan of the LSU Lady Tigers.

Several fans visited area clothing stores like the Aydell Boutique in Livingston Parish to get bedazzled before the game.

According to the owner of the Aydell Boutique, Payton Courtney, fans commonly request the famous clothing line coach Mulkey wears “Queen of Sparkles”.

“The inspiration that Kim Mulkey definitely brought here is just being an empowered woman. When you wear your sparkles, you should want to shine. I think we should all shine together and feel beautiful in every way. The grace and strong woman she carries on that court is beautiful and we all stand behind it,” Courtney said.

The game kicked off at 8 p.m. The Tigers defeated Missouri 92-72.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
1 killed, multiple injured in shooting on Greenwell Street
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Latest News

WAFB is excited to announce the launch of a brand new weekend newscast.
9News Saturday Morning premieres Jan. 6
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
Until now, there have been few approved therapies for sickle cell disease. But researchers are...
YOUR HEALTH: On the edge of a breakthrough: Possible Sickle Cell solution
Matt Williams provides your Friday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 5