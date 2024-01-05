PMAC to be ‘bedazzled’ for LSU Women’s Basketball opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball will open its SEC schedule Thursday night with a “Dress like Mulkey” night.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s brightly colored and sequined outfits are hard to miss and now fans are trying to show their love for the legendary coach in their own style.

“I do go to the games. It’s an exciting part of the game to see what Kim is wearing,” JoAnn Reynolds said, fan of the LSU Lady tigers.

Several fans visited area clothing stores like the Aydell Boutique in Livingston Parish to get bedazzled before the game.

According to the owner of the Aydell Boutique, Payton Courtney, fans commonly request the famous clothing line coach Mulkey wears “Queen of Sparkles”.

“The inspiration that Kim Mulkey definitely brought here is just being an empowered woman. When you wear your sparkles, you should want to shine. I think we should all shine together and feel beautiful in every way. The grace and strong woman she carries on that court is beautiful and we all stand behind it,” Courtney said.

The LSU Women’s basketball will kick off at 8 P.M.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.