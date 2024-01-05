Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Police identify 30-year-old killed in shooting on Greenwell Street; 5 others hurt
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Black Bayou
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Latest News

Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores....
Lead-tainted applesauce pouches also contained another possible toxic substance, FDA says
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots