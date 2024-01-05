Now you can check out ‘Celebration Kits’ from Livingston Parish Library

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Do you have a special celebration coming up but don’t want to purchase decorations all over again?

The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) may have a solution for you.

Officials announced as of Jan. 1, patrons can officially check out “Celebration Kits” from the library system.

The library says its Celebration Kits are packed with various items to help commemorate any milestone, accomplishment, or once-in-a-lifetime occasion, such as:

Anniversaries

Baby showers

Birthdays

Congratulations

Graduations

Retirements

The kits contain:

A banner

A themed backdrop for photos

Other party materials

They can be borrowed from all five LPL branches.

You can check out one kit for seven days with one possible renewal, according to officials.

