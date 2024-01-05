Facebook
Now you can check out ‘Celebration Kits’ from Livingston Parish Library

Pictured is a Livingston Parish Library Celebration Kit commemorating a 60th anniversary. Livingston Parish Library patrons can officially check out Celebration Kits, the system’s newest checkout item.(Livingston Parish Library)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Do you have a special celebration coming up but don’t want to purchase decorations all over again?

The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) may have a solution for you.

Officials announced as of Jan. 1, patrons can officially check out “Celebration Kits” from the library system.

The library says its Celebration Kits are packed with various items to help commemorate any milestone, accomplishment, or once-in-a-lifetime occasion, such as:

  • Anniversaries
  • Baby showers
  • Birthdays
  • Congratulations
  • Graduations
  • Retirements

The kits contain:

  • A banner
  • A themed backdrop for photos
  • Other party materials

They can be borrowed from all five LPL branches.

You can check out one kit for seven days with one possible renewal, according to officials.

Click here for more information.

