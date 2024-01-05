Double shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a double shooting on Oriole Street left one person in critical condition and the other injured.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.4.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not life threatening. The other individual was also taken to a nearby hospital but is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting subject was released after being detained and questioned, officials added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.