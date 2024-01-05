Deputies attempt to ID multiple people accused of theft at two Dollar General stores in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify several people accused of theft at two different Dollar General stores in two separate investigations.

According to law enforcement, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, just after 7:15 p.m., an unidentified man entered a Dollar General in Port Allen and started loading a shopping cart with merchandise.

The man allegedly exited the business with store merchandise by using the back emergency exit. He left the area in an unknown vehicle.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify several people accused of theft at two different Dollar General stores in two separate investigations. (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

In a separate incident, deputies said on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, around 7 p.m., two women allegedly walked into a Dollar General in Erwinville and started loading multiple shopping carts with store merchandise.

The pair left the store without paying and then left the area in an unknown vehicle.

WBRSO deputies reported right after, two unidentified men also entered the store, loading multiple shopping carts with store merchandise.

The two men reportedly left the store without paying and left the area in an unknown vehicle.

If you recognize any of these individuals or have information about their identities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

