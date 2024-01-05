Facebook
Baton Rouge bakeries heating up for Mardi Gras season; where you can find King Cake near you

There are a lot of businesses in the Captial Area preparing for King Cake season.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital area bakeries are waking up early on Friday, Jan. 5 to prepare one of your favorite Louisiana staples: King Cake.

Jan. 6, or Kings’ Day, brings along a parade of King Cakes with it through Mardi Gras Day.

The Carnival season tradition goes along with the Feast of the Epiphany, also called the Twelfth Night. King’s Day is when Catholics celebrate three kings visiting the infant Jesus.

Take a look below to see where to find King Cakes:

ALBERTSONS:

(225) 2166-7226 (Government St.)

(225) 924-6084 (College Dr.)

(225) 926-9304 (Airline Hwy.)

(225) 769-6100 (Perkins Rd.)

(225) 753-0700 (O’Neal Rd.)

ALEXANDER’S HIGHLAND MARKET:

(225) 615-7800

AMBROSIA BAKERY:

(225) 763-6489

CALANDROS SUPERMARKET:

(225) 383-7815 (Government St.)

(225) 767-6659 (Perkins Rd.)

GAMBINO’S:

(225) 928-7000

HI NABOR:

(225) 357-1448 (Winbourne Ave.)

(225) 927-5450 (Florida Blvd.)

(225) 751-3380 (Jones Creek Rd.)

MATHERNE’S:

(225) 343-0603 (Third St.)

(225) 367-6074 (Gateway Center Ln.)

OAK POINT FRESH MARKET:

(225) 243-5309

PORT ALLEN BAKERY:

(225) 344-7242

ROUSES MARKET:

(225) 448-0500 (Village Market St.)

(225) 766-4800 (Drusilla Ln.)

(225) 251-1010 (Bluebonnet Blvd.)

(225) 448-0271 (Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.)

THEE HEAVENLY DONUT:

(225) 753-7711

Bakeries in the Baton Rouge area are working to get king cakes ready for Mardi Gras season. It officially kicks off on Jan. 6.

