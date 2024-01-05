Baton Rouge bakeries heating up for Mardi Gras season; where you can find King Cake near you

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital area bakeries are waking up early on Friday, Jan. 5 to prepare one of your favorite Louisiana staples: King Cake.

Jan. 6, or Kings’ Day, brings along a parade of King Cakes with it through Mardi Gras Day.

The Carnival season tradition goes along with the Feast of the Epiphany, also called the Twelfth Night. King’s Day is when Catholics celebrate three kings visiting the infant Jesus.

Take a look below to see where to find King Cakes:

(225) 2166-7226 (Government St.)

(225) 924-6084 (College Dr.)

(225) 926-9304 (Airline Hwy.)

(225) 769-6100 (Perkins Rd.)

(225) 753-0700 (O’Neal Rd.)

(225) 615-7800

(225) 763-6489

(225) 383-7815 (Government St.)

(225) 767-6659 (Perkins Rd.)

(225) 928-7000

(225) 357-1448 (Winbourne Ave.)

(225) 927-5450 (Florida Blvd.)

(225) 751-3380 (Jones Creek Rd.)

(225) 343-0603 (Third St.)

(225) 367-6074 (Gateway Center Ln.)

(225) 243-5309

(225) 344-7242

(225) 448-0500 (Village Market St.)

(225) 766-4800 (Drusilla Ln.)

(225) 251-1010 (Bluebonnet Blvd.)

(225) 448-0271 (Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.)

(225) 753-7711

Bakeries in the Baton Rouge area are working to get king cakes ready for Mardi Gras season. It officially kicks off on Jan. 6.

