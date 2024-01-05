Baton Rouge bakeries heating up for Mardi Gras season; where you can find King Cake near you
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital area bakeries are waking up early on Friday, Jan. 5 to prepare one of your favorite Louisiana staples: King Cake.
Jan. 6, or Kings’ Day, brings along a parade of King Cakes with it through Mardi Gras Day.
The Carnival season tradition goes along with the Feast of the Epiphany, also called the Twelfth Night. King’s Day is when Catholics celebrate three kings visiting the infant Jesus.
Take a look below to see where to find King Cakes:
ALBERTSONS:
(225) 2166-7226 (Government St.)
(225) 924-6084 (College Dr.)
(225) 926-9304 (Airline Hwy.)
(225) 769-6100 (Perkins Rd.)
(225) 753-0700 (O’Neal Rd.)
ALEXANDER’S HIGHLAND MARKET:
(225) 615-7800
AMBROSIA BAKERY:
(225) 763-6489
CALANDROS SUPERMARKET:
(225) 383-7815 (Government St.)
(225) 767-6659 (Perkins Rd.)
GAMBINO’S:
(225) 928-7000
HI NABOR:
(225) 357-1448 (Winbourne Ave.)
(225) 927-5450 (Florida Blvd.)
(225) 751-3380 (Jones Creek Rd.)
MATHERNE’S:
(225) 343-0603 (Third St.)
(225) 367-6074 (Gateway Center Ln.)
OAK POINT FRESH MARKET:
(225) 243-5309
PORT ALLEN BAKERY:
(225) 344-7242
ROUSES MARKET:
(225) 448-0500 (Village Market St.)
(225) 766-4800 (Drusilla Ln.)
(225) 251-1010 (Bluebonnet Blvd.)
(225) 448-0271 (Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.)
THEE HEAVENLY DONUT:
(225) 753-7711
