APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Bayou

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating after a body was found floating in the Black Bayou.

According to deputies, a body was found around 9:20 a.m. in the Black Bayou, which is near Roddy Road in Gonzales on Thursday, January 4.

Officials say upon arrival they found a deceased female with no apparent injuries.

A cause of death and an identification of the woman has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.