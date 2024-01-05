Facebook
APSO: Deputies investigating after body found in Bayou

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating after a body was found floating in the Black Bayou.

According to deputies, a body was found around 9:20 a.m. in the Black Bayou, which is near Roddy Road in Gonzales on Thursday, January 4.

Officials say upon arrival they found a deceased female with no apparent injuries.

A cause of death and an identification of the woman has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

