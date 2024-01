BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is excited to announce the launch of a brand new weekend newscast.

9News Saturday Morning will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, starting at 8 a.m.

Join Gabriella Mercurio and Jared Silverman as they bring you the top news, weather, and sports headlines.

Watch it live HERE .

