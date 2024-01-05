6 Neville students involved in deer camp accident, one student killed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Mississippi State Fire Marshal Office says two of the five students taken to local hospitals have been released, two are still hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and one was transferred to the burn center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to the MSFM, information regarding the cause is not expected until Monday.

UPDATE: Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey says the sheriff’s office received word of an accident at a deer camp between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The deer camp is on Noble Swamp Rd. in the Rodney area of Jefferson County, Miss.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. A cause remains unknown.

UPDATE: According to Monroe City Schools Co-Superintended Sam Moore, one of the students injured is expected to be receiving surgery.

UPDATE: The Jefferson County Mississippi Sheriff James Bailey says the accident happened at a deer camp in Mississippi, and five teenagers were transported to a hospital in Natchez with cuts and burns, one of which were transferred to a hospital in Jackson.

Bailey says a sixth teenager was trapped inside of the deer camp and was killed.

Neville High School Principal Mickey McCarty says six students were involved in a fire accident. The incident was not related to school activities.

According to McCarty and Monroe City Schools Interim Superintendent Sam Moore, at least one of the students was seriously injured.

Neville High School dismissed classes on Jan. 5, after second period. A KNOE reporter on scene says all students have left the school and most have relocated to First Methodist Church, which has opened its doors for prayer.

McCarty says faculty is scheduled to be back at 1 p.m. to help with counseling, and classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 8, with counseling services continuing to be offered.

