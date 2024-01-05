1 killed, multiple injured in shooting on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and five people are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Urban Meadows apartments on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Shooting on Greenwell Street (WAFB)

Officials said several people were standing outside on Greenwell Street when a car pulled up and fired multiple rounds into the crowd.

“We know that the shooters were in a vehicle, we know that they stepped out of the vehicle and multiple shooters fired multiple rounds at the suspects,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Police confirmed one person was killed and the other victims ran behind Ragusa’s Meat Market. The victims were transported to a local hospital with conditions unknown at this time.

Dozens of shell casings from the bullets covered the parking lot of the complex. Police were unsure of just how many people were involved.

An iron fence separated those who pulled over to see what was going on. A couple of the members in the crowd knew the deceased victim all too well. One lady we spoke with claims she was his cousin and that he was about 30-years-old.

“I heard the news and we all just started breaking down crying and stuff. My momma, she had come over here and she wanted to identify the body and others were like I wanna identify the body too,” said Ja’kayla Alexcee.

She and others became frustrated because police were not letting them in to see the body.

“It’s devastating because they don’t want us to see the body. That stuff hurt like it really hurt bad. This is like literally the fourth day of the new year and he not here to spend the new year with us, it’s f***d up. Excuse my language but it is,” Ja’kayla continued.

With already a handful of shootings in the new year, Ja’Kayla says people are at a loss for how to get things under control.

“I mean like black lives matter but I ain’t just gonna say black lives matter, all lives matter...like shouldn’t nobody’s child, shouldn’t nobody’s family member die from innocent violence. Like that’s just messed up,” she explained.

Police also tell us in some of these cases they’re even having trouble getting victims to cooperate when it comes to getting information. Adding, they’re having to lean in extra hard on the families to get answers.

There is no word yet on a suspect(s) or motive.

The name of the person killed has not been released

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation.

