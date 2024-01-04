Weather whirlwind: Sunshine, rain, and a severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: After a cold start this morning, we’ll enjoy some beautiful weather through the day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Today’s quiet weather will be short-lived as we watch our next storm system quickly approaching from the west.

Friday Rains

Widespread rains return to the area by Friday afternoon as the latest in a series of upper-air disturbances moves across the Deep South. Best rain chances will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours, with most of the wet weather likely gone by or before midnight.

Some areas could receive 1″-2″ of rainfall with this next system, but the overall threat for flooding appears to be low. The Weather Prediction Center does have a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide.

Additionally, the threat for any isolated strong storms looks to stay confined mostly south of I-10 where the Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.

Nice Weekend

The good news in our forecast is that we’ll enjoy a lull in the rainy pattern through the upcoming weekend. Morning starts will generally be in the 40s, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. We will see periods of increased cloud cover, but both days stay dry.

Next Round of Storms on Monday

Showers and t-storms will once again impact the area on Monday as an even stronger storm system moves across the southern tier of states. The Storm Prediction Center continues to post a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather.

Locally heavy rainfall could also be in the mix. The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for area just southeast of Baton Rouge, with a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk elsewhere.

Gusty winds will also be something to watch, even outside of storms.

Rain Totals

The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center continues to show an additional 2″-4″ of rain for most, but locally higher amounts will be possible.

Extended Outlook

Temperatures will trend cooler for the mid part of next week before rebounding a bit by late in the week. And we could see another round of rain impacting the area from Friday into Saturday.

