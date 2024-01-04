Facebook
Governor John Bel Edwards gives his farewell address

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address on Wednesday evening.

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.

He is expected to discuss his years of service to the state and his hopes for La. moving forward.

