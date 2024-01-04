Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Overcoming productivity pitfalls

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Productivity is a coveted commodity at the workplace, and experts have advice to avoid distractions.

According to a recent survey by the Society of Human Resource Management, employees waste an average of two hours and 53 minutes each day at work. That adds up to over 500 hours a year.

The number one time consuming task is unnecessary meetings. A study out of Berkley found that the average employee attends 55 meetings per month, and 31 percent of them are unproductive.

Employees also spend an average of 28 hours per week dealing with emails. That’s three full workdays.

A study out of the University of Michigan found the average employee is interrupted every 11 minutes. What can you do about it?

Experts said plan each day and stick to it. It will help you stay focused. Set priorities on tasks and do the most important ones first.

Delegate whenever possible and use technology wisely. For example, an email filter will help sort your mail and avoid distractions.

Apps like Todoist and Tick Tick can help you prioritize your lists and keep moving forward. Also, add a distraction blocker app like Freedom. It will allow you to block things like Twitter from certain devices or for certain time periods.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards gives his farewell address
MoveBR
MovEBR improvements for 2024
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Opportunity to dry out before next round of rain arrives