SMART LIVING: Overcoming productivity pitfalls

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Productivity is a coveted commodity at the workplace, and experts have advice to avoid distractions.

According to a recent survey by the Society of Human Resource Management, employees waste an average of two hours and 53 minutes each day at work. That adds up to over 500 hours a year.

The number one time consuming task is unnecessary meetings. A study out of Berkley found that the average employee attends 55 meetings per month, and 31 percent of them are unproductive.

Employees also spend an average of 28 hours per week dealing with emails. That’s three full workdays.

A study out of the University of Michigan found the average employee is interrupted every 11 minutes. What can you do about it?

Experts said plan each day and stick to it. It will help you stay focused. Set priorities on tasks and do the most important ones first.

Delegate whenever possible and use technology wisely. For example, an email filter will help sort your mail and avoid distractions.

Apps like Todoist and Tick Tick can help you prioritize your lists and keep moving forward. Also, add a distraction blocker app like Freedom. It will allow you to block things like Twitter from certain devices or for certain time periods.

