SMART LIVING: Don’t fall for deepfakes

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

Deepfake scammers have started using artificial intelligence algorithms to manipulate videos or images, creating realistic, fraudulent content.

With the technology becoming more sophisticated, how can people tell what’s real and what’s fake?

First, look for inconsistencies in the video. Deepfakes are often created by stitching together footage from different videos. For that reason, there may be inconsistencies in the lighting, the setting, or the person’s appearance. If the person turns his or her head to the side, their face will blur. There will also be unnatural facial expressions and eye movements.

Experts advise that artificial intelligence fraudsters find it easiest to clone voices.

To increase your security, set up multifactor authentication. Never use voiceprints to access accounts. Facial verification is safer, and a one-time text code is the most effective way to protect yourself.

The InVid-WeVerify app is a free tool developed by the University of Maryland that allows users to verify videos. Also, Reuters Fact Check takes a look at claims made on social media and other platforms, and it has a dedicated section on its website specifically for deepfakes.

The United States has announced the strongest global action yet on artificial intelligence safety. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that requires artificial intelligence developers to share safety results with the U.S. government. It also protects consumer privacy and creates a program to evaluate potentially harmful artificial intelligence related healthcare practices.

