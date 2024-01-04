Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own who allegedly sneaked contraband to inmates.

Officials said the agency was tipped off several weeks ago about one of its corrections officers possibly bringing contraband to inmates in the parish prison.

Following an internal criminal investigation of the allegation, Deputy Kevoisier Franklin, 24, of Centerville Miss., was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on one count of introducing contraband into a correctional facility and one count of malfeasance in office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Franklin was employed by the department for about four months, officials said.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis issued the following statement about Franklin’s arrest:

“It is unfortunate for all when it becomes necessary for us to arrest someone we thought of as one of our own. Through his actions Franklin violated the sacred trust of his fellow employees, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and most importantly the citizens of our Parish he had sworn to serve and protect. Nothing is more reprehensible. My office does not and will not tolerate illegal or immoral behavior by our employees. As evidenced by this event, such behavior will be delt with swiftly and forcefully by my office. The findings of our investigation are being turned over to the District Attorney for his review.”

Officials are not releasing Franklin’s mugshot due to the charges not meeting the criteria of state law.

