Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own who allegedly sneaked contraband to inmates.

Officials said the agency was tipped off several weeks ago about one of its corrections officers possibly bringing contraband to inmates in the parish prison.

Following an internal criminal investigation of the allegation, Deputy Kevoisier Franklin, 24, of Centerville Miss., was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on one count of introducing contraband into a correctional facility and one count of malfeasance in office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Franklin was employed by the department for about four months, officials said.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis issued the following statement about Franklin’s arrest:

Officials are not releasing Franklin’s mugshot due to the charges not meeting the criteria of state law.

