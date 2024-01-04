Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Second suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Hammond man, police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that a fatal shooting has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man in Hammond.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday (Dec. 26) night in the 1200 block of Smith Square where they found Orlandas Chapman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say they soon after identified Larry Covington and Jeremiah Covington, both 18, as suspects. Larry was arrested and placed into custody without incident shortly after the shooting.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3) night, Hammond police said they located Jeremiah Covington and placed him into custody.

Jeremiah Covington, 18, of Hammond, wanted for alleged involved in fatal shooting.
Jeremiah Covington, 18, of Hammond, wanted for alleged involved in fatal shooting.(Hammond PD)

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing but did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

Latest News

Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
DCFS putting a call out for foster caregivers, family support efforts
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
Early morning house fire on East Brookstown Drive leaves elderly woman displaced
There is no word on how the fire got started.
Crews respond to house fire on East Brookstown Drive