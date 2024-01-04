MovEBR improvements for 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With over 40 projects expected to kickoff this year through the MovEBR program, the goal is to make traveling throughout the parish more convenient and consistent.

“It is critical from our standpoint to get this underway,” said Fred Raiford. “People ask about it all the time and we’re going to see about it getting underway.”

Fred Raiford is the Director of Transportation and Drainage for East Baton Rouge. He said drivers can expect to see a lot of improvements coming to roadways this year, but you’ll be able to see some of the biggest improvements on Plank Road.

“From busses to bus parking, bikes, actual roadway improvements, improve drainage, and also lighting improvements,” said Raiford.

They’re also adding 20 stops for a rapid bus transit system.

“Getting people from the north part of the parish down to the south part of the parish with multiple stops,” said Raiford.

This project is expected to start next month and by February Raiford said they should also have College Drive transferred over to them from the state. Allowing them to adda median and two backage roads by the Chick-fil-a and Walmart to keep things moving smoothly.

“Moving the traffic off of College that wants to do business in the business community and not tying up the major artery, which is what College Drive is, certainly will be a positive,” said Riaford.

Another positive change for drivers; synchronizing traffic signals. Raiford said they’ve connected 470 lights throughout the city-parish to a traffic management operations center. Helping you have more consistent commute times.

“I want to go from A to Z and I want to know today I did it in ten minutes and I want to know three days from now I can actually do it in ten minutes and be consistent about times,” explained Raiford.

They’re also able to make real time traffic changes in the center. Something Raiford said will be a big help as more of you start to detour to get around interstate construction.

“You look at the traffic coming to these intersections, and you can see hey we got a lot more traffic, and you can make adjustment in time to be able to get that traffic through not only that intersection but the next two to three,” said Raiford.

Although you won’t see these changes overnight, Raiford is excited to make traveling through EBR easier.

“It’s not all going to get done at the same time, regardless, we need to get it underway, and we need it where people can see that work is taken place,” said Raiford.

As all these projects are kicking off this year, Raiford wants to hear from you. He said they plan to have some open house events with MovEBR so you can give suggestions or feedback on the work they’re doing. The first one on Florida Blvd. will be at the end of this month.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.