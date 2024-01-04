Gonzales police officer arrested for battery, officials say

The following news release is from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, January 1, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a battery filed by a female victim in Prairieville. Deputies interviewed the victim who was receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for apparent injuries resulting from the battery.

She advised deputies that an acquaintance, identified as Darrell Haynes, 32, of Sorrento, struck her during a verbal altercation. During their investigation, deputies received information corroborating her report. Deputies also learned that Haynes was an officer with the Gonzales Police Department but was not on duty at the time of the incident. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Haynes, who turned himself in shortly after.

He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for simple battery. This is an ongoing investigation; further details may be limited at this time.

