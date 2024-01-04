Early morning house fire on East Brookstown Drive leaves elderly woman displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly woman has been displaced after a house in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Brookstown Drive near Airline Highway and Hanks Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the home is a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
