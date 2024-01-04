Facebook
Early morning house fire on East Brookstown Drive leaves elderly woman displaced

There is no word on how the fire got started.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly woman has been displaced after a house in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Brookstown Drive near Airline Highway and Hanks Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

