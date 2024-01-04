Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DCFS putting a call out for foster caregivers, family support efforts

The department has launched a new campaign to promote foster caregivers and family support efforts.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is encouraging Louisiana folk to “Be There” for families in the community by reaching out to neighbors in need of resources and support. They’re also putting a desperate call out for foster families.

The department has launched a new campaign to promote foster caregivers and family support efforts. This comes as leaders report the Louisiana 211 Statewide Network made more than 267,500 referrals to services and helped meet more than 159,000 needs for people who dialed 211. This includes putting people in touch with resources like food pantries, utility payment assistance programs, and transitional housing.

“We see in this area with such a large amount of poverty in our area, we see children who are just really not getting enough meals to eat,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks. “Maybe not having enough opportunities for after-school activities like some children have and of course, we have a housing crisis in some ways as well.”

DCFS reports that there were more than 11,700 individual unmet needs due to a lack of available resources identified by Louisiana 211 last year. Some include resources for housing, utility assistance, transportation, clothing and household needs, and individual, family, and community support.

Secretary Ricks said there are great needs throughout the state, and she hopes the campaign encourages people to step in and help others in the community who need extra support. It can involve driving someone to work, a home-cooked meal, or calling 211 to find out what other resources might be available.

“We have not had a “Be There” campaign like this before,” said Secretary Ricks. “I think this year, maybe the last 15 months or so, we really realized that we really have to get the word out. DCFS is not an entity that helps every family all the time. We are here for the worst-case scenarios if you will. It takes all of us to help Louisiana’s families, so that’s how this was born.”

If you’re looking for a new position, DCFS would love to talk to you. You can also help by taking a step toward becoming a foster family. You can learn more about orientation at dcfs.louisiana.gov.

You can visit BeThere.Louisiana.gov to learn more about programs and resources that can help you “Be There” for families in your community.

You can visit BeThere.Louisiana.gov to learn more about programs and resources.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

Latest News

Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
generic graphic
Second suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Hammond man, police say
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
Early morning house fire on East Brookstown Drive leaves elderly woman displaced
There is no word on how the fire got started.
Crews respond to house fire on East Brookstown Drive