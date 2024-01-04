DCFS putting a call out for foster caregivers, family support efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is encouraging Louisiana folk to “Be There” for families in the community by reaching out to neighbors in need of resources and support. They’re also putting a desperate call out for foster families.

The department has launched a new campaign to promote foster caregivers and family support efforts. This comes as leaders report the Louisiana 211 Statewide Network made more than 267,500 referrals to services and helped meet more than 159,000 needs for people who dialed 211. This includes putting people in touch with resources like food pantries, utility payment assistance programs, and transitional housing.

“We see in this area with such a large amount of poverty in our area, we see children who are just really not getting enough meals to eat,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks. “Maybe not having enough opportunities for after-school activities like some children have and of course, we have a housing crisis in some ways as well.”

DCFS reports that there were more than 11,700 individual unmet needs due to a lack of available resources identified by Louisiana 211 last year. Some include resources for housing, utility assistance, transportation, clothing and household needs, and individual, family, and community support.

Secretary Ricks said there are great needs throughout the state, and she hopes the campaign encourages people to step in and help others in the community who need extra support. It can involve driving someone to work, a home-cooked meal, or calling 211 to find out what other resources might be available.

“We have not had a “Be There” campaign like this before,” said Secretary Ricks. “I think this year, maybe the last 15 months or so, we really realized that we really have to get the word out. DCFS is not an entity that helps every family all the time. We are here for the worst-case scenarios if you will. It takes all of us to help Louisiana’s families, so that’s how this was born.”

If you’re looking for a new position, DCFS would love to talk to you. You can also help by taking a step toward becoming a foster family. You can learn more about orientation at dcfs.louisiana.gov.

You can visit BeThere.Louisiana.gov to learn more about programs and resources that can help you “Be There” for families in your community.

