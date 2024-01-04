Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Family, friends seek answers in unsolved murder

Family and friends are asking for assistance regarding a shooting that left their loved one dead on Tuesday, June 20 of 2023, officials said.
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are asking for assistance regarding a shooting that left their loved one dead on Tuesday, June 20 of 2023, officials said.

Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore(Crime Stoppers)

According to detectives, Elijah Moore, 19, was found around 1:45 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds at 2223 North Acadian Thruway when police arrived.

Investigators believe that Moore was a victim of an armed robbery and was shot during a struggle.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday,...
Drew Brees-affiliated entertainment complex announces opening date in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Casen Carver
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Nice weather weekend sandwiched between First Alert Weather Days
Shooting on Greenwell Street
1 killed, multiple injured in drive-by shooting on Greenwell Street
One person is dead, and at least five people are injured after a drive-by shooting at an...
1 killed, multiple injured in drive-by shooting on Greenwell Street