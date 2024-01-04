CRIME STOPPERS: Family, friends seek answers in unsolved murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are asking for assistance regarding a shooting that left their loved one dead on Tuesday, June 20 of 2023, officials said.
According to detectives, Elijah Moore, 19, was found around 1:45 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds at 2223 North Acadian Thruway when police arrived.
Investigators believe that Moore was a victim of an armed robbery and was shot during a struggle.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.
