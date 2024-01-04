Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crews respond to house fire on East Brookstown Drive

There is no word on how the fire got started.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Brookstown Drive near Airline Highway and Hanks Drive.

There is no word on how the fire got started.

Residents should avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.(WAFB)
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 4
Weather whirlwind: Sunshine, rain, and a severe weather threat
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Governor John Bel Edwards gives his farewell address
It was an eventful Wednesday night in Amite as John Bel Edwards spoke before friends and...
Governor John Bel Edwards gives his farewell address