Crews respond to house fire on East Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Brookstown Drive near Airline Highway and Hanks Drive.

There is no word on how the fire got started.

Residents should avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

