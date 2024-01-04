Facebook
Cell phone data related to Madison Brooks rape case now in defense’s hands

Casen Carver
Casen Carver(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri and Deon Guillory
Published: Jan. 4, 2024
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office has handed over cell phone data to the defense in the Madison Brooks rape case, according to defense attorney Joseph Long.

Long, who represents Casen Carver, said he received the data on Thursday morning, Jan. 4.

This evidence was previously ordered by the court to be turned over to the defense.

Long said he has not gotten a chance to look through it all yet.

This data includes cell phone video from the defendants’ cell phones. according to officials.

Carver, 19, of Denham Springs, was indicted in early May 2023 in connection with the alleged rape of Brooks. Investigators say the 20-year-old died after being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge on Jan. 15, 2023.

The next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31.

