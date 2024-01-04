Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds

U.S. consumer debt is over $16 trillion
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 48% of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, according to a recent survey by Allianz.

To do this, Virginia Credit Union Financial Coach Cherry Dale said it is essential to have a plan.

Dale suggested people start by thinking about their priorities – financially and as a family. Rank priorities and map them out, she recommended.

She said for many, a top priority should be tackling debt right away.

“Separate yourself emotionally because you can get overwhelmed by that,” Dale suggested. “But once you sit down, find out how much debt you actually owe, what the interest rate is.”

She said once it is all written down, then rank the debt in order of importance to pay off.

There’s “good debt” and “bad debt.” Bad debt is a payday loan or credit cards. Dale said to tackle that first, then move to car loans and student loans.

Good debt is anything where you build equity or it enhances your life, like a mortgage. That’s the lowest priority, according to Dale.

Lastly, Dale said to meet with family. Get everyone on the same page about what needs to be paid off first and how to get there.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday,...
Drew Brees-affiliated entertainment complex announces opening date in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Shooting on Greenwell Street
1 killed, multiple injured in drive-by shooting on Greenwell Street
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Trump’s lawyers want special counsel Jack Smith held in contempt in 2020 election interference case
LNL Anchor Nicole Neuman talks to National Police Practices Expert Ed Obayashi about how...
LNL: Expert Weighs In On Investigation Behind School Shooting
A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.
Man arrested after stealing plane from airport and flying to California, police say
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter