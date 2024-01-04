Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 killed, multiple injured in drive-by shooting on Greenwell Street

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Shooting on Greenwell Street(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead, and at least five people are injured after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Urban Meadows apartments on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Shooting on Greenwell Street
Shooting on Greenwell Street(WAFB)

Officials said multiple people were standing outside on Greenwell Street where an unidentified car pulled up and fired multiple rounds.

Police confirmed one person was killed and the surviving victims ran to a meat market behind them. The victims’ were transported to a local hospital with conditions unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday,...
Drew Brees-affiliated entertainment complex announces opening date in Baton Rouge

Latest News

I-TEAM: DCFS brings facility online to prevent housing kids in hotels
I-TEAM: DCFS brings facility online to prevent housing kids in hotels
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office fires, arrests deputy accused of sneaking contraband into prison
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 4
Weather whirlwind: Sunshine, rain, and a severe weather threat