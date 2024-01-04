1 killed, multiple injured in drive-by shooting on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead, and at least five people are injured after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Urban Meadows apartments on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Shooting on Greenwell Street (WAFB)

Officials said multiple people were standing outside on Greenwell Street where an unidentified car pulled up and fired multiple rounds.

Police confirmed one person was killed and the surviving victims ran to a meat market behind them. The victims’ were transported to a local hospital with conditions unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

