Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: ArthroFit: The new fountain of youth?

A game-changing program is rewriting the rules of senior health – it’s called ArthroFit.
By Jessica Sanchez, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) - A game-changing program is rewriting the rules of senior health – it’s called ArthroFit. It’s helping seniors quickly bounce back after surgery and has them feeling better than ever; some liken it to the fountain of youth.

Watching Ruth Norton work her way around the gym, you’d never guess her age, and you’d never guess she’s had a double-knee replacement surgery.

“The day after surgery, they had me walking and had me doing stairs. I healed very fast and it was because of the pre-surgery exercises,” Norton recalled.

The 72-year-old is a living example of how ArthroFit – an arthritis program at Intermountain Health – is getting seniors back on their feet and feeling great after surgery.

“What I always say is, ‘Motion is lotion.’ And so, the more they can get out there and move, the better off they’re going to feel, and that’s a concept that a lot of people don’t have, they feel like they need to rest,” said Dale Aguirre, head of ArthroFit at Intermountain Health.

Aguirre says research shows strengthening the muscles before surgery and keeping them moving after is the secret to keeping arthritis and joint pain in check.

“They have better outcomes, they feel better, they recover faster. And that allows them to do another joint or just get back to life activities,” Aguirre explained.

For Norton, it’s been like finding the fountain of youth.

“Just enjoying life with no holds. I don’t have to stop myself from something, and it’s because of this program,” she exclaimed.

The ArthroFit trainers aren’t your average gym trainers – each one specializes in rehab for older patients with mobility issues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Woman shot and killed in Baton Rouge identified
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

A game-changing program is rewriting the rules of senior health – it’s called ArthroFit.
YOUR HEALTH: ArthroFit: The new fountain of youth?
A new study seeks answers on whether the flu or treatment builds suicidal thoughts.
YOUR HEALTH: Flu, TamiFlu & behavioral changes in kids
A new study seeks answers on whether the flu or treatment builds suicidal thoughts.
YOUR HEALTH: Flu, TamiFlu & behavioral changes in kids
Lack of sleep is overall bad for health, but a recent study shows the consequences can be...
YOUR HEALTH: Irregular sleep deadly for the heart