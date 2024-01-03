Woman shot and killed in Baton Rouge identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge has been identified.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Lamb, 37, was shot and killed around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Main Street near Laurel Street.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

An unknown gunman shot at a house, injuring the minor, according to Baton Rouge police.

A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m. (WAFB)

