Woman shot and killed in Baton Rouge identified
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge has been identified.
According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Lamb, 37, was shot and killed around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Main Street near Laurel Street.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.