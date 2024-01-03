Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month

A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By Katie Tercek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman said she has not received her mail for over a month and she is blaming it on the carrier.

Cleveland resident Margaret Lyons told WOIO she contacted the United States Postal Service about the issue.

“People have told me they have sent me Christmas cards with money in it. The county had a check I was supposed to get for my granddaughter. I never got that,” Lyons said.

Lyons said she confronted the carrier about her lack of mail and told them they also did not take the outgoing mail.

Since the encounter, Lyons said she hasn’t received any mail. However, her neighbors have.

Lyons complained to the USPS about the mail carrier and said she learned there have been many complaints made against the carrier.

The USPS reportedly told Lyons they had taken the carrier off the route when the first complaints were made. That decision did not last long, however, and the carrier was reinstated.

“She’s protected by the union and it’s very hard to fire her or transfer. And I told them if there’s a lot of people complaining then something needs to be done,” Lyons said. “You work for the post office, for goodness sake. You know it’s a federal offense to mess with someone’s mail.”

Lyons contacted the USPS to follow up on the complaint.

“After her route yesterday, they asked for her bag, and she had mail of mine in the bag. Why didn’t you put it in my mailbox?” she said.

USPS said Lyons will get all of her missing mail and is working with her to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2024 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 3
Rainy run: 2”- 4”+ expected over the next 7 days
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School