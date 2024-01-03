Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Police Lights Generic
Police release identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
3 First Alert Weather Days ahead
Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Baton Rouge saw big growth in 2023
It was a big year for the capital area for jobs that don't necessarily require a college degree.
Baton Rouge saw big growth in 2023
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand