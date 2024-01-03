WBR working on a number of projects in 2024; new Career Academy, more small businesses

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks on the west side of the river will see a Career Academy and more small businesses popping up in 2024.

In 2023, West Baton Rouge announced a number of developments. One of them being Placid Refining expanding its operations to its Port Allen facility.

The Shell Catalysts plant, known as the largest catalyst refining plant in the world, also announced plans to expand.

Plus, Exxon is also planning to add services for both West and East BR. Exxon is calling its group of projects the innovation suite which will improve options for things like recycling and educational outreach opportunities.

Leaders said the economic development forecast for 2024 showed 1,000 new jobs coming to WBR.

“A big sector is going to be construction due to the expansion of a lot of these facilities, so we’re really excited about that,” said Anna Johnson, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.

Folks will also start to see more small businesses pop up in 2024.

“We have a lot of new small businesses that you’re going to see start popping up after the 415 Connector starts being built,” said Johnson. “We’re looking at restaurants. We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us that kind of want to build suites along that one corridor because they know we have the new bridge coming. We have all the work going on the Intracoastal.”

This comes at a time when the new parish presidents in Iberville and West Baton Rouge are stepping into office and are heavily focused on driving small businesses.

If you’re interested in becoming one of them, you can reach out to the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson explains how WBR is bringing in business from around the world.

“It’s twofold,” said Johnson. “It would be the small business community, but also we have those little pockets and hidden gems that other parts of the Capital Region don’t have. The port. We have one of the top five busiest ports in the Gulf. We have the railroad, and so we’re able to transport a lot of goods that other parts and the Capital Region just don’t have.”

She said the West Baton Rouge School System got the Reimagine grant in 2023, and the schools are in the process of building a Career Academy next to Port Allen High School. That’s expected to be completed in May 2024.

This means students have a dual enrollment option and can get college credit. If they didn’t have a path before or didn’t want to go to college, this allows students to graduate college-ready or enter the workforce.

Industrial partners are working with the Career Academy. Many teachers and mentors that are teaching those classes come from surrounding plants. 70 students are currently enrolled, she added.

