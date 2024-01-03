Facebook
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Darren Knox, 23, faces several charges including second-degree murder.
By Bria Gremillion and WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Baton Rouge that left a woman dead.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Darren Knox, 23, faces several charges including second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of weapons.

Darren Knox
Darren Knox(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said Knox shot Cynthia Lamb, 37, multiple times in what officials call a potential “heat of passion” killing.

“We can’t confirm that they were dating. But, some of the locals may have seen it that they were boyfriend and girlfriend or this could have been a relationship that she may have tried to break off. And, unfortunately, it led to the negative circumstances that happened on January 2,” said Darren Ahmed, a Public Information Officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Authorities confirmed Lamb was shot and killed around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 while walking in the 2700 block of Main Street near Laurel Street.

Knox was arrested around 7:30 on Wednesday morning. He will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.(WAFB)
