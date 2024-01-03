Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash

School cancels classes for funeral services
The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.

It happened at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Police said a 17-year-old from Walker was killed after the vehicle she was driving was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Range Avenue.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police said impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Livingston Parish School System confirmed the teen, identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was a student at Walker High School.

Blakeleigh Weems
Blakeleigh Weems(WAFB)

School system officials released the following statement:

School officials also announced Walker High School will not be in session on Monday, Jan 8, out of respect to the Weems family.

According to officials, “We ask that you remember the family in your prayers as the service will be Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.”

If you would like to donate to help with funeral arrangements, click here.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 3
Rainy run: 2”- 4”+ expected over the next 7 days
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a...
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash