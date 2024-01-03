Facebook
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash; classes canceled for funeral services

The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.

It happened at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Police said a 17-year-old from Walker was killed after the vehicle she was driving was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Range Avenue.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police said impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Livingston Parish School System confirmed the teen, identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was a student at Walker High School.

Blakeleigh Weems
Blakeleigh Weems(WAFB)

School system officials released the following statement:

School officials also announced Walker High School will not be in session on Monday, Jan 8, out of respect to the Weems family.

According to officials, “We ask that you remember the family in your prayers as the service will be Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.”

If you would like to donate to help with funeral arrangements, click here.

This is an ongoing investigation.

