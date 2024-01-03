Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles after vandalizing Prairieville High School, officials said.
According to APSO Property Crimes Unit, they were called to Prairieville High School construction site around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan.2. When they arrived, there were 30 shattered glass windows and graffiti spray painted on several walls, detectives said.
After further investigation, detectives identified the teens and all three juveniles admitted to the damages. The damage to the school is more than $50,000, detectives explained.
“Vandalism of our schools or any public facility will absolutely not be tolerated. These matters will be investigated to the fullest extent, and the sheriff’s office will do all it can to solve these deplorable acts,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.
The juveniles were booked into a detention center for felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
The Ascension Public School System released the following statement:
