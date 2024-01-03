Rainy run: 2”- 4”+ expected over the next 7 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: A rainy start to the day will give way to a drier afternoon as low pressure exits to our east.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 3 (WAFB)

However, some clouds will likely linger, helping to keep it rather cool, with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Northerly winds of 10-15 miles per hour will add to the chilly feel through the day.

Next Round of Rain Arrives Friday

Thursday will give us a brief chance to enjoy some sunshine and drier weather before our next storm system arrives. Low temperatures on Thursday morning are forecast to stay just above freezing in Baton Rouge, meaning areas east and northeast of the Capital City are likely to see a light freeze. Highs will rebound to around 60 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

The next round of rain and embedded storms arrives by Friday afternoon and evening. The threat for any severe weather looks low, but some locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide. Rain totals from Friday into early Saturday will likely range from 1″ to 2″ for much of the area.

Drier for the Weekend

The good news is that the next round of rain should exit well before daybreak on Saturday, leaving us with a dry weekend. There will be some periods of cloud cover though, with temperatures running close to normal on both days.

Storm Chances Early Next Week

The parade of storm systems continues into next week, with showers and t-storms once again likely on Monday. This time around, low pressure is forecast to track farther inland, placing our area in the more unstable ‘warm sector’ of the system. With that in mind, some strong to severe storms are possible and the Storm Prediction Center has already posted a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather.

Rain Amounts

The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center continues to show totals averaging 2″-4″ across our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

And looking ahead, we could see yet another round of rain by the end of next week.

